NESN Logo Sign In

Craig Smith is in the middle of his best offensive stretch of the season.

The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres met at TD Garden on Tuesday night, and Smith continued to be a major bright spot for the Boston offense.

The Bruins right winger entered the matchup with two goals and nine assists over his last eight games and added a goal and assist as Boston took down the Sabres at home in a shootout.

For more on his recent impressive streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images