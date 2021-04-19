CT Sun Draft Pick Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses Of 2021 Selections

NESN Logo Sign In

There are some new faces headed for Connecticut following the 2021 WNBA Draft.

The Sun selected three guards during Thursday’s virtual event: DiJonai Carrington (No. 20), Micaela Kelly (No. 21) and Aleah Goodman (No. 30). And they could play a big role in the team’s upcoming campaign.

Connecticut is looking to fill the gap left behind by Alyssa Thomas, who likely will miss the 2021 campaign after undergoing Achilles surgery in January. The three women selected by the Sun in this year’s draft possess lots of positive qualities that could help fill that void in the interim, though that will a tough task for just about any rookie.

Still, these girls will have a chance to make an impact on the Sun this season as roles shift once again.

Here is a quick analysis of each of the Sun’s picks: