NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 WNBA season is just around the corner, and we finally have our first look at the schedule for the Connecticut Sun this year.

The Sun will begin their season May 14 on the road against the Atlanta Dream. They will play their first home game two days later when they host the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The season has been split into two parts to allow players to compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Connecticut will wrap up the first half July 11 against the New York Liberty and will resume play one month later when they visit the Dallas Wings on August 15.

Connecticut will wrap up the season against the Dream, same team it will play Opening Night.

You can check out the full schedule here.

Mark your calendars!

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images