Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys ‘Impressed’ With QB’s Recent Progress

Dak Prescott is on the mend, and he apparently is making solid progress.

As you likely remember, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback went down Oct. 11 with a gruesome right ankle injury against the New York Giants. He was carted off the field and later underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is particularly pleased with Prescott’s recent progress after attending the quarterback’s workout Saturday. He believes Prescott currently “is right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule” for his return to the gridiron.

“I was very impressed with his progress,” McCarthy told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN. “Just coming off the type of injury. His footwork, he’s doing all the normal movements that you look to do in a quarterback-school format this time of year.

“… “He’s surrounded by an excellent medical and strength and conditioning component,” McCarthy added. “He’s right where he needs to be for this time.”