Why Dan Orlovsky Is Sold On Justin Fields-Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Match

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have been connected to Justin Fields in rumors this week, to the point where many sportsbooks are bracing for Bill Belichick to trade up Thursday night to select the Ohio State quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dan Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback-turned-analyst, was asked Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up” whether landing Fields would be worth Belichick doing something he’s never done before by trading up in Round 1 for a QB.

“I absolutely believe it is,” Orlovsky said. “I absolutely believe his talent is worth it.”

Orlovsky then added that going to the Patriots also would be in Fields’ best interest, even if the Buckeyes star ending up in Foxboro ultimately stems from falling down the draft board.

“Can we be honest and candid, this would be the best thing that can happen to Justin Fields,” Orlovsky said. “And I know that kids and their families don’t want to hear that. But the opportunity — because you ‘fall a little bit,’ you ‘slip a little bit’ — to go to New England, with that coaching staff and the roster that they have and the talent that they have right now? It’s better to go (No.) 15 to New England than it is to sprint and have somebody like the Bears to trade up to (No.) 4 to take you. I mean, that would be a much better situation.

“Now, it won’t feel like it — because you hear ‘I fell’ or ‘I slipped in the draft all the way to 15.’ But the reality is for these young quarterbacks, it is significantly better to slip a little bit and fall a little bit and go to a healthier place that is going to be able to support your development a little bit more and coach you a lot better.

“For Justin Fields, if I’m sitting there and going, ‘You know what, if the worst thing that happens to me is I slip to 15 and the New England Patriots take me, here I go. That is great news for me as a player.’ “