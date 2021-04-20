Daniel Theis Shares Heartfelt Message After First Game Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Daniel Theis played against the Boston Celtics for the first time in his NBA career Monday night, and its was pretty bittersweet for both sides.

The Chicago Bulls newcomer only posted six points against his former team, though he did collect six rebounds and four assists in the effort.

Theis was spotted embracing several of his former Celtics teammates after the game, including star forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum found the reunion bittersweet, and it appears Theis did as well.

Theis took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a heartfelt message for his former team. And while his new squad wound up victorious, the big man still had a soft spot for the Celtics.

“Yesterday night was special ! Great seeing everybody and thanks Boston for all the love ðŸ™ðŸ»,” he wrote.