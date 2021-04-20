Danny Ainge Reveals His Hilarious Nickname For Celtics’ Luke Kornet

NESN Logo Sign In

Luke Kornet has not been with the Boston Celtics very long, having joined the team at the 2021 NBA trade deadline in March.

But Danny Ainge already has concocted a new nickname for the big man — and it’s absolutely hilarious.

The Celtics president of basketball operations was filling in on NBC Sports Boston’s broadcast of Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden when he first revealed his moniker for Kornet. Kornet had landed a monstrous dunk late in the first quarter that left many speechless, except Ainge.

Instead, Ainge got a chuckle out of it.

“I call him Big Bird,” Ainge said.