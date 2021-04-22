Danny Ainge Reveals Some Celtics Received COVID-19 Vaccine

NESN Logo Sign In

The COVID-19 vaccine is in the midst of its rollout, and some members of the Boston Celtics decided to get it.

The Celtics have battled the coronavirus and have had a slew of players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols throughout the season, so this certainly should help curb that a bit.

However, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge revealed during his weekly appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” that the Celtics have yet to reach the 85% threshold that would allow the restrictions to be eased a bit.

“The team has been vaccinated, the people that chose to,” Ainge said. “We had a few people on staff that didnâ€™t want to and a few players that didnâ€™t want. But yeah, they have had that opportunity.”

Ainge also noted that not everyone wants the vaccine, but it’s not something they can force on anyone.