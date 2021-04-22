Danny Ainge Shares What He Knows About Jaylen Brown Shoulder Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Details are few and far between on the nature of Jaylen Brown’s shoulder injury, other than it is not believed to be serious.

Brown popped up on the injury report with left shoulder bursitis following Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. It was clear the Boston Celtics star was in some discomfort, although he did end up playing 37 minutes in the loss, pouring in 23 points.

He’s listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, and in the morning, C’s president of basketball operations Danny Ainge shared what he knew.

â€œYeah, I donâ€™t know for sure,â€ Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub. â€œIt looked like it was better yesterday, but it was just sore. I could see during the broadcast the other night that his shoulder was bothering him, and he made a move and heâ€™s not sure if itâ€™s just if he got hit or just stretched it out. But heâ€™ll be alright in the next few days in my opinion.

â€œIâ€™m not sure when exactly, but it was still sore yesterday. Hopefully heâ€™s feeling better today.â€