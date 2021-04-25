David Backes Hints At Retirement, Addresses Uncertain Future

NESN Logo Sign In

David Backes is unsure what the future holds for him.

The Ducks forward was saluted after Anaheim’s 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Backes is signed through the end of this season, which will end for the Ducks on May 8 given there are no setbacks.

Backes, 36, spoke about retirement being a “probability” Sunday.

“I’ve taken a bit of notes from guys before me that, in the emotions and the grind of a season to make a concrete, 100% decision is a difficult process,” Backes said, per the Ducks. “No offense to Brett Favre because he had a great career. But he retired six or eight times and still came back. When I say ‘thatâ€™s enough,’ Iâ€™d like it to be enough and not have to go back and forth. Possibility, I’d say it’s more of a probability, but it’s not a certainty. Thatâ€™s just kind of where Iâ€™m at. I’ve said it all year every game we play in this league is a gift, every shift you play is a gift, trying to soak it in. … Do it to the fullest because you never know when it’s gonna be your last one, it’s a great blessing to be able to play in this league.”

