David Backes Hints At Retirement, Addresses Uncertain Future

David Backes is unsure what the future holds for him.
The Ducks forward was saluted after Anaheim’s 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Backes is signed through the end of this season, which will end for the Ducks on May 8 given there are no setbacks.
Backes, 36, spoke about retirement being a “probability” Sunday.
“I’ve taken a bit of notes from guys before me that, in the emotions and the grind of a season to make a concrete, 100% decision is a difficult process,” Backes said, per the Ducks. “No offense to Brett Favre because he had a great career. But he retired six or eight times and still came back. When I say ‘thatâ€™s enough,’ Iâ€™d like it to be enough and not have to go back and forth. Possibility, I’d say it’s more of a probability, but it’s not a certainty. Thatâ€™s just kind of where Iâ€™m at. I’ve said it all year every game we play in this league is a gift, every shift you play is a gift, trying to soak it in. … Do it to the fullest because you never know when it’s gonna be your last one, it’s a great blessing to be able to play in this league.”
Check out his answer below beginning at the 1:38 mark:
Backes is in the midst of his 15th NHL season and has made stops with the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins before being traded to Anaheim. He has three goals and an assists in 14 games played this season.