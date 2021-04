NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci wasn’t about to let the Boston Bruins go into first intermission tied with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins and Sabres were tied 1-1 when Boston went on a power play in the final minutes of the first period, and it looked destined to end that way.

But a nice no-look pass by Charlie McAvoy to a waiting and ready Krejci made it a 2-1 game at the buzzer.

Check it out:

A FIRST PERIOD BUZZER BEATER🚨 pic.twitter.com/SZx4HT6p6g — NESN (@NESN) April 29, 2021

And that’s why you play until the final horn, folks.

