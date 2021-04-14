Why Did David Krejci, Craig Smith Switch Sticks While Celebrating Goal?

NESN Logo Sign In

Look closely at the first Boston Bruins goal Tuesday night and you’ll notice something interesting take place during the celebration.

At 13:20 in the opening period, Jeremy Lauzon fired a shot from the point, which David Krejci redirected for a game-tying goal. As he went to go celebrate the goal and was flocked by his teammates, Krejci and linemate Craig Smith swapped sticks.

Here is the video evidence.

So, why did this happen? We’ll be honest, we’re not totally sure.

A look back at the full video shows that Krejci and Smith had just started their shifts when the goal happened. Thus, it’s not like there was a point earlier in the shift where they lost their sticks and had to switch for some reason.

That, honestly, is the best reason we could come up with, and it’s very easily debunked.

We’re sure there’s some sort of rationale, but whatever the case might be, it’s worked. Smith is on a five-game point streak, posting three goals and five assists over that stretch. For Krejci, the goal snapped a five-game point-less streak.

Now, Smith, Krejci and the Bruins turn their attention to a Thursday-Friday back-to-back against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images