David Krejci has been a problem for opposing teams lately.

Krejci started off the season slowly with only two goals in the first 35 games. But has come alive since the trade deadline with four goals and two assists, including one in the Boston Bruins’ big 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

