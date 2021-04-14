David Krejci Pots Third Goal Of 2021 Season As Bruins Take On Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci broke his five-game pointless streak Tuesday night.

Krejci entered the Boston Bruins clash with the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden riding his longest pointless streak since 2019, but etched his name in the scorebook in a big way.

Buffalo struck first just under two minutes into Tuesday night’s contest, but Krejci would get a goal back of his own before the first period ended to knot the score at one entering the first intermission.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images