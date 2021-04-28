NESN Logo Sign In

Tuesday’s win and Sunday’s loss were a tale of very different games for the Boston Bruins.

Everything seemed to be going right for the Bruins in their 3-1 victory at PPG Paints Arena. It was a full-team effort for 60 minutes, and also made the Penguins wait another day to clinch a playoff berth.

David Krejci’s line in particular was strong in the win with a combined three points. Krejci had a filthy backhanded goal, while Taylor Hall continued to prove why the B’s traded for him with a slick goal of his own.

So, what went right?

“I felt like, for the most part, we stuck to the game plan and we did exactly what we talked about,” Krejci said after the game.