David Krejci is heating up in a big way right now.

Krejci netted two goals across his first 35 games this season for the Boston Bruins, but has turned things around since the NHL trade deadline.

The veteran Boston forward has lit the lamp six times over the last 10 games since the deadline, including a first-period strike right at the buzzer Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images