Relive Epic David Ortiz ‘This Is Our City’ Speech On Eighth Anniversary

On April 20, 2013, David Ortiz traded a baseball bat for a microphone.
It resulted in the most iconic moment of the Red Sox legend’s career, as he managed to perfectly encapsulate what so many were feeling with regards to the Boston Marathon bombing.
“This is our (expletive) city,” Ortiz declared before the Red Sox’s first game at Fenway Park in wake of the tragedy and its ensuing manhunt. “And nobody’s going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”
Tuesday marked the eighth anniversary of Ortiz’s emotional speech, which came from the heart when Boston needed it most. His words still resonate today, a reflection of how truly powerful his message was for the region.
Relive the speech below.
While Ortiz’s speech was instrumental in Boston’s healing process, the ensuing game also proved inspiring, as Daniel Nava, an underdog story for the ages, launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-3.
Check out Nava’s home run below.
The Red Sox personified what it meant to be “Boston Strong” that season, winning the World Series just one year after finishing in last place in the American League East.
Ortiz played a pivotal role. Not just in the batter’s box, where he did plenty of damage throughout his Major League Baseball career. But also with his leadership, highlighted by an amazing speech that represents his most clutch moment of all time.