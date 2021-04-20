Relive Epic David Ortiz ‘This Is Our City’ Speech On Eighth Anniversary

NESN Logo Sign In

On April 20, 2013, David Ortiz traded a baseball bat for a microphone.

It resulted in the most iconic moment of the Red Sox legend’s career, as he managed to perfectly encapsulate what so many were feeling with regards to the Boston Marathon bombing.

“This is our (expletive) city,” Ortiz declared before the Red Sox’s first game at Fenway Park in wake of the tragedy and its ensuing manhunt. “And nobody’s going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”

Tuesday marked the eighth anniversary of Ortiz’s emotional speech, which came from the heart when Boston needed it most. His words still resonate today, a reflection of how truly powerful his message was for the region.

Relive the speech below.