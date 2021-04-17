David Pastrnak Goal-Less Streak Snaps As Bruins Try To Sweep Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak found the back of the net Friday.

After going eight straight games without a goal, the Boston Bruins sharpshooter lit the lamp with just three seconds remaining in the first period of the Bruins and New York Islanders matchup to put Boston ahead.

Pastrnak’s first period strike was his 17th goal of the season and broke a tie with Patrice Bergeron for the second most goals on the squad behind Brad Marchand.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images