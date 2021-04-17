NESN Logo Sign In

Eight games is a long time for the reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy-winner to go without scoring a goal.

But that’s exactly the boat David Pastrnak was in before Friday night.

The Bruins winger scored the first goal of the game with three seconds left in the first period of Boston’s eventual 3-0 win over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

It was a situation Pastrnak wasn’t too familiar with, but he never let the frustration get the better of him.

“I think I played pretty good the last couple games. Getting chances, obviously, the puck wouldn’t go in for me,” he said after the game. “But the last couple games the chances were there. It’s frustrating sometimes when you don’t for many games. … I just stuck with it, showed up to the rink every single morning, work your butt off and get ready for the next game, and don’t try to let the frustration get in your head too much.”