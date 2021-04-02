NESN Logo Sign In

When David Pastrnak is going, the Boston Bruins are going.

Lately, the star winger has not been going.

Pastrnak has just one point, an assist, in his last five games. He had a costly turnover that led to a Penguins goal in Thursday’s loss to Pittsburgh and was the clear subject of Bruce Cassidy’s call-out of players following the game.

Of course, it’s not just Pastrnak who’d stumbled, and Bergeron was quick to point that out.

“I don’t think it’s just Pasta,” Bergeron said Friday afternoon. “I think it’s more collectively what we can do to be better. Pasta is an amazing player, a player that is obviously dynamic and has been great for us for years. So, it’s about what we can do to help him out, as well. It starts with everyone, myself included.”

After shuffling lines during Thursday’s game, Cassidy overhauled the lines for Bruins practice Friday and in doing so separated Pastrnak from his usual linemates. Craig Smith skated on the top trio with Bergeron and Brad Marchand, while Pastrnak was with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci.

The Bruins get back in action Saturday afternoon against the Penguins. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images