NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is back on the score sheet.

After five straight games without a goal, the young Boston Bruins right winger found the back of the net as they battled the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pastrnak also notched an assist on David Krejci’s go-ahead second-period goal at TD Garden.

For more on his 15th goal of the season, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images