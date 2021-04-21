Davis Mills To Patriots? Evaluating QB’s Potential Fit In New England

What makes Mills an early-round prospect? For starters, he came to Stanford in 2017 as a highly touted recruit. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the nation, in fact, ahead of future Alabama phenom and fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.

Mills never lived up to those lofty expectations in college, but his film shows a number of desirable NFL traits: good size, strong arm and above-average anticipation and touch. He’s capable of zipping an on-target ball to a wideout as he makes his break or lofting a pass over a linebacker but in front of a lurking safety.

He delivered some impressive deep and intermediate completions into tight windows and displayed good accuracy overall, finishing the Cardinal’s COVID-shortened 2020 season with a completion percentage of 66.2 percent and an adjusted completion rate of 78.8 percent, per Pro Football Focus. The latter ranked ninth among all FBS quarterbacks. Stanford’s offense also featured more under-center work than many college systems, which should help Mills in his transition to the pros.

But despite his solid accuracy marks, Mills’ tape is littered with ill-advised and/or poorly placed throws, several of which resulted in ugly interceptions. He tossed just eight interceptions on 436 pass attempts over the past two seasons, but PFF’s charting credited him with 17 turnover-worthy plays. Too often, he misfired on passes into highly trafficked areas.

“He is one of the best middle-of-the-field passers in the draft,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his 2021 draft guide, “but needs time to grow and eliminate the ‘what are you doing?’ plays from his tape.”

That’s the most important factor to mention with Mills: he’s inexperienced. Lingering effects from multiple high school knee injuries sidelined him early in his Stanford tenure, and he didn’t become a full-time starter until midway through his third season with the program, when he replaced an injured K.J. Costello. Mills was the unquestioned QB1 in Palo Alto in 2020, but with the pandemic cleaving the Pac-12 schedule in half, he wound up starting just five games.

All told, Mills made just 11 total starts and appeared in 14 games in his college career. He attempted a total of 442 collegiate passes. Among the projected top eight QB prospects, only Lance, who played in a run-focused offense and had nearly his entire 2020 season wiped out by COVID, threw fewer (319). Trask and Mond attempted 815 and 1,370, respectively.

The team that drafts Mills will hope his play stabilizes as he accumulates experience. If that team is the Patriots, it would buck a long-standing trend of Belichick targeting more seasoned quarterback prospects.

The last six QBs drafted by New England — from Zac Robinson in 2010 to Jarrett Stidham in 2019 — all had at least 25 games of collegiate starting experience. The one before them (Kevin O’Connell, 2008) had 21. Mills’s 11 college starts would be the fewest by a Patriots-drafted quarterback since Matt Cassel, who backed up Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart at USC before New England picked him in the seventh round in 2005.

Also of note: Cassel is the only Pac-12 QB the Patriots have drafted under Belichick. Three of their last five have been SEC products.