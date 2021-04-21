NESN Logo Sign In

We know Alex Cora has a brilliant baseball mind, but is it so good that he can predict what will happen next?

That’s up for debate, but Xander Bogaerts credited the Boston Red Sox manager for his first home run of the season in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The round-tripper came in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Red Sox down 1-0. But it wasn’t just the home run Cora predicted. It was the entire frame.

“It’s definitely good, get the first one out of the way,” Bogaerts said after the game. “I wasn’t trying to get anything. That whole inning Alex Cora predicted, to be honest with you. I remember him saying, ‘the guys are gonna get a hit, J.D. (Martinez) is gonna get a hit and I’m gonna hit a three-run homer. So, he kind of predicted that whole inning, to be honest. So, you guys gotta see what’s up with AC and those predictions.”

Bogaerts was a little iffy with the prediction given he had yet to go yard this season.