Did Danica Patrick Reveal New Boyfriend In Tropical Instagram?

Danica Patrick is moving on, it seems.

The former NASCAR driver’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers is well in the past, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback getting engaged to actress ShaileneÂ Woodley.

And it appears Patrick has found a new partner, too.

Patrick posted a pair of photos Friday afternoon on a beach. The first one is just an individual selfie, but the second features her getting a kiss.

Oh, and the caption? “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you…”