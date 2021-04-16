Did Danica Patrick Reveal New Boyfriend In Tropical Instagram?

Danica Patrick is moving on, it seems.
The former NASCAR driver’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers is well in the past, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback getting engaged to actress ShaileneÂ Woodley.
And it appears Patrick has found a new partner, too.
Patrick posted a pair of photos Friday afternoon on a beach. The first one is just an individual selfie, but the second features her getting a kiss.
Oh, and the caption? “Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you…”
We’ll go ahead and take that as confirmation of a new boyfriend.
Here’s the post.
A quick glance of his profile shows his name is Carter Comstock. His bio says he’s the co-founder of “Get Freshly,” but the redirect link is broken. His account is private, and he has just 560 followers as of Friday afternoon.
Sounds like we might soon be seeing a lot more of him, though.