Major League Baseball has the support of Dave Roberts after it moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta following Georgia’s controversial voting law.

The Los Angeles Dodgers manager is just one of two Black managers in MLB, and spoke Friday ahead of his team’s game against the Colorado Rockies. When asked how he felt about the league’s decision, he was blunt about it.

“I support it. I’m not completely versed on everything, but my takeaway from the bill was essentially to suppress voting for people of color,” Roberts said, per USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “That’s something I fundamentally and intrinsically disagree with.

“It’s a great game for us, but for it to continue and to flourish, we have to be in it together and this is a huge step towards that,” he added.

It’s unclear where the All-Star Game will take place.

