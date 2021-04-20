Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Shows Off New Dodgers World Series Ring

NESN Logo Sign In

KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez was showing off some new bling Tuesday afternoon.

Before playing center field for the Boston Red Sox ahead of their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, he was flaunting around his new World Series ring.

HernÃ¡ndez won the title in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing with Boston in the offseason, so Los Angeles just shipped him the rock.

“FOREVER CHAMP!” HernÃ¡ndez said in a Tweet accompanied by photos of him with the ring.

We love to see it. Now let’s get him another one with a little more red on it.