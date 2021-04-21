Does Brady Lyle Like To Talk Trash? Bruins Prospect Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Trash talking is a part of hockey, but it’s certainly not every players forte.

Trent Frederic has slid into the role of enforcer/trash talker for the Boston Bruins this season, and has shown he’s not afraid to run his mouth whether he’s provoked or not.

For Brady Lyle, though, he takes a bit of a different route.

Lyle, who just signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Bruins on April 19, has been playing with the Providence Bruins this season. He’s appeared in 20 games and has racked up 12 points. Before that, he played six games for Detva HC in the Slovak Tipsport Liga, which is the top league in Slovakia.

The 21-year-old joined the NESN Bruins Podcast on Wednesday to talk about his time in Slovakia, and how one player he was going up against started chirping him.