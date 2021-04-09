NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Johnson will not be competing this weekend at The Masters.

The professional golfer, who won the tournament in 2020, shot 75 in Round 2 on Friday and will miss the cut. Johnson bogeyed three of his final four holes.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson has missed the cut at #theMasters. pic.twitter.com/M42WdUuprk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021

Johnson didn’t look quite himself Friday, which was unusual for him given his dominance at Augusta National over the course of his career.

Johnson will become the third defending Masters champion over the last 15 years to miss the cut, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The 36-year-old had six pars in the entire round, and only two on the front nine.

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka also missed the cut.

