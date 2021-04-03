NESN Logo Sign In

Dustin Pedroia obviously did a lot for the Boston Red Sox on the field during his time with the team. And it appears he did just as much off the diamond.

Pedroia retired from Major League Baseball on Feb. 1 after a 15-year career, but still remained involved with the team he called home. He, along with his three sons, even delivered a video message ahead of the Red Sox’s Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Fenway Park.

But even before his retirement, Pedroia was putting in work in the offseason to help the Red Sox recruit players.

“Oh yeah. Every offseason,” Pedroia told WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho Podcast” on Friday. “I think there are 750 or more players in the big leagues, but it’s a close-knit family. Shoot, you talk to guys all the time about certain players and certain people because everything is intertwined in baseball. There are people everywhere. We are all intertwined. People who are free agents or other players looking to get traded, you’re always talking. That’s just part of the game.”

It’s not hard to believe considering how much of his heart and soul Pedroia put into the sport of baseball.

