Eduardo Rodriguez Expresses Emotional Return To Mound For Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t expect his emotions to take over when he stepped to the mound against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander, who made his return after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-related complications, already had gone through a normal warm up with a normal arrival to the ballpark at Camden Yards.

But when Baltimore lead off man Cedric Mullins walked to the batter’s box in the first inning, Rodriguez could feel his emotions taking over. It wasn’t a sense of nervousness per se, but more a sense of excitement. It was like the six-year veteran was making his first Major League Baseball start all over again.

“When I went out there in the first inning I was feeling like it was my first start in the big leagues. That’s how I was feeling,” Rodriguez said on a video conference after Boston’s 7-3 win. “It got away as soon as I go out of the first inning. … It wasn’t like nervous, it was like too excited to go out there in the first inning.”

Rodriguez allowed three of his four total hits in that first inning including a two-run homer while stranding two more. The 28-year-old hurler, though, bounced back in a big way.