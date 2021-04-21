Eduardo Rodriguez Has Confidence Xander Bogaerts Will Hit 35 HRs

'I know he’s gonna hit at least 35 this year'

by

Eduardo Rodriguez has all the confidence in the world in Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox shortstop blasted his first home run of the season into the Green Monster in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

And while it was just No. 1 of the year, Rodriguez — who looked strong in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019 — believes Bogaerts still has a lot of home runs in him.

“I know heâ€™s gonna hit at least 35 this year,” Rodriguez said after the game. â€œThatâ€™s my bet with him â€¦ I know heâ€™s gonna go for it.”

Of course, 35 still is a ways off. But it’s a long season and anything can happen.

But for Bogaerts, he’s not very confident in that bet.

“Wrong guy, not me,” Bogaerts said. “Iâ€™m far from 35 this year on the pace that Iâ€™m going.”

Well, there’s still 144 games to go. Let’s see where we are come then.

More MLB:

Alex Cora Reveals Who Started Waving To Red Sox Dugout From Bases

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related