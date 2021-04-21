Eduardo Rodriguez Has Confidence Xander Bogaerts Will Hit 35 HRs

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez has all the confidence in the world in Xander Bogaerts.

The Red Sox shortstop blasted his first home run of the season into the Green Monster in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

And while it was just No. 1 of the year, Rodriguez — who looked strong in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019 — believes Bogaerts still has a lot of home runs in him.

“I know heâ€™s gonna hit at least 35 this year,” Rodriguez said after the game. â€œThatâ€™s my bet with him â€¦ I know heâ€™s gonna go for it.”

Of course, 35 still is a ways off. But it’s a long season and anything can happen.