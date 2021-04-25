Rodriguez missed all of last season with complications due to COVID-19 and still has managed to resume his role as their go-to guy.

“I mean, he was in the second half of the season in ’19, right? When everybody went down,” Cora said after the game, insisting Rodriguez stepped up as the team’s ace even before missing a season. “He just kept giving us innings and going deep into ball games. I remember, it seemed like whenever he pitched, we would come from a bullpen game, so we had no too many arms in the bullpen and he was 115 pitches, just grinding it out. And he did an amazing job, he grew up. And, you know, (it’s) too bad obviously with the wires and everything that happened last year he wasn’t able to perform, but coming into the season, I knew that he was in a good spot.”

To say the least.

The Red Sox have won 80.3% of their games since the start of 2018 with Rodriguez on the mound, and are 18-3 in his last 21 outings. But he seems to blame the offense more for that success rate.

“I know they’re gonna score runs,” Rodriguez said. “I know, I mean (it) from the bottom of my heart, that they’re going to score runs. Every time we play, we’ve got to think like that all the time, and I’m enjoying it every time I go out there and I see they put runs up there on the board all the time.”

That was the case Sunday, even if most runs came by virtue of patient bats. But ultimately, Rodriguez went deep into the game yet again and worked through a few bumps.

Rodriguez gave up back-to-back doubles in the first inning, allowing one run to score, but settled into his game and managed to work through a hairy fifth that saw two Mariners runs.

He ultimately went seven innings while allowing three earned off six hits. He threw 71 of his 98 pitches for strike and did not issue a single walk, striking out eight batters and showing off a great sense of command that had Cora and Vazquez praising his accuracy.

“He’s a pitcher, he’s not a thrower now,” Vazquez said Sunday after catching Rodriguez over the years. “He dots everything.”

Rodriguez credits veteran members the Red Sox pitching staff, past and present, for helping him understand there’s a lot of room for error when you’re only throwing for power and not locating.