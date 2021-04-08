Eduardo Rodriguez Returns To Hill Thursday For First Time Since 2019

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez officially is back.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander takes the hill Thursday for the first time since the 2019 when his team faces the Orioles in Baltimore.

Rodriguez missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season due to complications he faced after a bout with COVID-19 led to myocarditis.

The 28-year-old is looking to pick up where he left off in 2019 when he led the squad with 19 wins to go along with a 3.81 ERA across 203 1/3 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images