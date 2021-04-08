Eduardo Rodriguez Shares What He’s Trying To Improve On This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday will be a momentous day for Eduardo Rodriguez.

The series opener for the three-game set between the Red Sox and Orioles in Baltimore will mark Rodriguez’s first start since September 2019. The left-hander sat out the entire 2020 campaign due to a bout with COVID-19 and ensuing myocarditis diagnosis. Rodriguez originally was slated to be Boston’s Opening Day starter last week, but a case of dead arm toward the end of spring training delayed his 2021 season opener.

Speaking with the media one day before his start against the O’s, Rodriguez explained how he’s trying to take a step forward this season.

“The only thing that I’m trying to improve this year is trying to throw more strikes — trying to get deeper in the game and throw more strikes like I was doing in Spring Training,” Rodriguez said, per MLB.com.

“I did it in spring training. I know how to do it, so that’s something that I really want to do, and keep doing.”

Rodriguez on Thursday will try to continue the Red Sox’s solid stretch of starting pitching. All three of Boston’s starters logged at least five innings while allowing three runs or less over the course of the club’s three-game sweep of the reigning American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.

First pitch for Game 1 between the Red Sox and the Orioles is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET. NESN will have complete coverage of the divisional matchup, with pregame coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images