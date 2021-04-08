NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez is back.

The Boston Red Sox ace made his return to the rotation Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. It was Rodriguez’s first start of the 2021 season, which began on the injured list after missing 2020 campaign due to subsequent complications from COVID-19.

Rodriguez went five innings and allowed up three earned runs on four hits.. He didn’t walk a single batter and recorded seven strikeouts in his first game back.

Rodriguez gave up Boston’s first home run of the year, but the left-hander settled down after a tough first inning. He threw 79 pitches with 56 going for strikes.

All things considered, it was a pretty impressive outing for a hurler who hasn’t pitched in more than a full season.

Welcome back.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images