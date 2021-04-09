NESN Logo Sign In

It was a big first day back for Eduardo Rodriguez and Trey Mancini.

For Rodriguez, the pitcher was making his first start of the season since missing 2020 due to COVID-19 and his subsequent complications.

As for Mancini? The Orioles first baseman was playing in front of his fans for the first time since beating colon cancer. Not a big deal or anything.

The Orioles first basemen received a standing ovation from the crowd at Camden Yards on Thursday, but wanted to share the shine with Rodriguez, reminding people the left-hander was making his season debut.

As relayed in his postgame media availability, while Rodriguez was on the mound and Mancini was at bat, the two players shared a nice moment together.

“It was special that he remembered that I was having some issues too, last year,” Rodriguez said on a postgame video conference. “It was really special for me to see him out there too, everything he went through. It just feels good, me and him being back on the field and feeling good.”

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images