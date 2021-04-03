Here’s What Eli Manning Texted Tom Brady After Bucs Won Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Eli Manning recently reached out to Tom Brady after the latter led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a convincing win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

No, not to remind the seven-time champion he’s responsible for two of Brady’s three career Super Bowl losses, including a crushing defeat in Super Bowl XLII that spoiled what would have been a perfect 19-0 season for the New England Patriots. Rather, to express his amazement.

“Yeah, I sent Tom a text, just congratulating him and really just saying how not surprised, but impressed with what he was able to do this year with Tampa,” Manning said this week during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Madelyn Burke. “Changing teams, shortened season, lockout and pandemic and everything going on, and to still learn a brand new offense and make those adjustments and go win a championship is pretty spectacular.”

Brady spent his first 20 seasons in New England, securing six rings alongside Bill Belichick as the Patriots built an incredible NFL dynasty. He sought a new challenge in 2020, signing with the Bucs, a franchise known mostly for its futility. And he quickly changed the culture in Tampa Bay.

“I’ve known Tom a long time and just wanted him to know that I was impressed, along with a lot of other people,” Manning said.

Manning, drafted first overall in 2004, retired in January 2020, shortly after his age-38 season with the Giants. Brady, drafted 199th overall in 2000, still is going strong, having just signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers ahead of his age-44 campaign.

No wonder Manning is so impressed.

