ESPN’s Top Under-25 NBA List Has Jayson Tatum Behind LaMelo Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

Would you take LaMelo Ball over Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown if you were starting your own NBA team?

The folks in charge of ESPN’s top under-25 NBA players list apparently would.

ESPN on Tuesday published the 2021 version of its ranking of the NBA’s top players under 25 years old, based on future potential. Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Ball earned the top three spots, respectively. Potentially to the chagrin of Boston Celtics fans, Tatum earned the fifth spot while Brown landed at No. 12.

Here’s the top 25:

1. Luka Doncic

2. Zion Williamson

3. LaMelo Ball

4. Donovan Mitchell

5. Jayson Tatum

6. De’Aaron Fox

7. Ben Simmons

8. Devin Booker

9. Bam Adebayo

10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

11. Brandon Ingram

12. Jaylen Brown

13. Jamal Murray

14. Michael Porter Jr.

15. Ja Morant

16. Trae Young

17. Mikal Bridges

18. Domantas Sabonis

19. Anthony Edwards

20. Deandre Ayton

21. Tyrese Haliburton

22. John Collins

23. Jarrett Allen

24. Lonzo Ball

25. Collin Sexton

The list was compiled by averaging the individual rankings from three ESPN NBA analysts: Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz. Inexplicably, Marks put Tatum at No. 13 on his ballot.

As for Ball, the 19-year-old rookie definitely showed immense upside before going down with a potentially season-ending wrist injury. The third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft was averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game through 41 contests.

The Charlotte Hornets’ budding star might be better than Tatum and Brown someday, although it seems a bit premature to make that call. But hey, it’s a fun debate.

Don’t be surprised if another Celtics youngster is on this list next year.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images