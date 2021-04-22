Evaluating Patriots’ Potential Trade-Up Options In 2021 NFL Draft

With big money tied to Matt Ryan in 2021 and 2022, waiting to grab the 35-year-old QB’s eventual successor would make more financial sense. The Falcons are “open” to trading down and have fielded calls from multiple interested teams, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier this month.

The price to move from No. 15 to No. 4 likely would be especially steep this year given teams’ interest in the five elite QB prospects. The 49ers sent three first-round picks (including No. 12 overall this year) plus a future third to the Miami Dolphins last month to vault up to No. 3.

Cincinnati Bengals, No. 5 overall

The Bengals don’t sound interested in trading back, which makes sense. At No. 5, they should have their choice of Oregon tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver — and former Joe Burrow teammate — Ja’Marr Chase.

“We feel we’re in a good spot,” director of player personnel Duke Tobin recently told Bengals.com. “We’re going to be careful not to be overly greedy and get out of a spot where we maybe lose a premier player and we feel like can get one of the premier players in this draft.”

Miami Dolphins, No. 6 overall

The Dolphins already have dealt their top 2021 pick twice — moving from No. 3 to 12 and then back up to 6 — and they’re considering trading down again, according to a report this week from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have already made two moves in the NFL Draft and they may not be done yet: Sources say theyâ€™ve received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 6 and it is something theyâ€™re considering. Lot of things in play, but Miami could be at it again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

We don’t view Miami as a realistic trade partner for New England, though. It’s difficult to imagine Chris Grier and Brian Flores handing a potential franchise quarterback to a division rival.

Detroit Lions, No. 7 overall

Citing a “senior executive,” The Athletic’s Ben Standig reported the Lions “are looking for another deal and trying to move down from No. 7.” Detroit is in a rebuilding phase under new head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, and QB isn’t high on its list of needs after swapping Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff.

There’s no longer a New England connection there with Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn gone, but the Patriots could look to jump to this spot if their preferred top QB slides. Trading up to No. 7 — which, importantly, would put them ahead of QB-needy Denver — naturally would be more affordable than catapulting all the way to No. 4.

Carolina Panthers, No. 8 overall

The Panthers got their quarterback when they traded for Sam Darnold, and though they still could select a signal-caller in this spot, that’s now far less likely. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Panthers have had discussions with teams about trade-down possibilities.