Celtics’ Evan Fournier Available Vs. Nets; Brad Stevens Offers Update

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed that Evan Fournier will be available for Boston on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Fournier, as you may recall, was sidelined due to landing in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. He has not played since April 4 and had missed the last nine games.

Stevens explained how Fournier, who was acquired ahead of the NBA trade deadline, will be on a minutes restriction in the “low 20s,” but the exact number will depend on how the 28-year-old wing is feeling.

“We’ve had several guys that have been through it and everybody is much different,” Stevens said on a pregame conference call. “I think the biggest thing is we have an open line of communication with the individual. He will be restricted, but it is very much an individual thing.

“And so, you’re balancing not only the fact that he’s been through it for the standpoint of being unwell, but he’s also not been able to do anything for the better part of the last three weeks,” Stevens continued. “So you do balance that. That’s why you build up, rather than throw him back full-go into a 35-minute-per-game role.”