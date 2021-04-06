Evan Fournier will miss Tuesday night’s game between the Celtics and 76ers due to health and safety protocols.
No, you aren’t reading a post from last week. Fournier, who saw the start of his Celtics career delayed due to a false-positive COVID-19 test, will be home watching his teammates when Boston faces Philadelphia at TD Garden.
The Celtics announced the news Tuesday morning, while also revealing center Tristan Thompson will miss another game as he continues to rebuild his conditioning. You can read the full announcement below.
This is a tough blow to the Celtics, who need all the help they can get against the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.
Fournier struggled in his first two games with Boston but was much better over the last two, at one point knocking down 10 consecutive 3-pointers. His playmaking and shooting off the bench will be sorely missed.
Boston and Philadelphia are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.