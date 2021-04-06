NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Fournier will miss Tuesday night’s game between the Celtics and 76ers due to health and safety protocols.

No, you aren’t reading a post from last week. Fournier, who saw the start of his Celtics career delayed due to a false-positive COVID-19 test, will be home watching his teammates when Boston faces Philadelphia at TD Garden.

The Celtics announced the news Tuesday morning, while also revealing center Tristan Thompson will miss another game as he continues to rebuild his conditioning. You can read the full announcement below.

#NEBHInjuryReport update vs. Philadelphia:



Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (post Health & Safety Protocols reconditioning) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2021

This is a tough blow to the Celtics, who need all the help they can get against the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference.