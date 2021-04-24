NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Fournier endured the pain of being down, but coming back might have been even tougher.

The Boston Celtics swingman detailed his recent bout with COVID-19 Friday night and revealed the hardest part about his comeback, following the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier returned from a nine-game absence and scored zero points on 0-for-7 shooting in 22 minutes of action. Given the physical toll the virus has taken on him, tt makes sense why he shrugged off the lackluster performance and is grateful to be back on the court.

“My experience — where do I start? The first two days I was doing great, no symptoms at all, and then flu-like symptoms, high fever, really tired, fatigue, all that,” Fournier said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I honestly stayed in bed and slept for four or five days.

“The roughest part was ramping up the activity. The last two days of practice was really hard. I had moments where I was doing good and moments where I was exhausted.”

Fournier, 28, has played just five games for the Celtics since they acquired him March 25 at the NBA trade deadline. He intends to do whatever it takes to recover his conditioning in order to play the expected important role for the Celtics during the stretch run of the regular season and in the NBA Playoffs.