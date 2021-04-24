NESN Logo Sign In

Evan Fournier was back on the floor for the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

That’s pretty much where the good news ends.

Fournier’s performance Friday during a 109-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets looked like someone who had missed the last nine games after contracting COVID-19 — especially when considering the 28-year-old was acquired ahead of the NBA trade deadline, meaning he’s played just four total games with the C’s.

Fournier, though, was just happy to be back on the floor.

“That was my plan. I probably could have waited a few more days or a few more games to feel better, but I just got here and I need reps to play with the guys to really understand the system offensively and defensively,” Fournier said on a postgame video conference. “So I only had two days of practice and, for me, the most important thing is just being out there. It’s going to be hard, obviously, but I have to fight through it and push through it because for me that’s the only way I’m going feel better at some point.”