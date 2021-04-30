Everyone Made Same Joke After Patriots Drafted Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Plenty compared Mac Jones to Tom Brady leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

While time will tell just how closely Jones stacks up to Brady, the pair of quarterbacks do have one thing in common: frequently being the butt of the joke due to an unflattering pre-NFL image.

Brady, of course, is responsible for arguably the most infamous scouting combine photo of all time, as TB12 in 2000 looked more like a career third-stringer rather than an elite signal-caller. A photo of a shirtless Jones in the Alabama locker room a few years back is equally embarrassing.

So when the Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick Thursday, countless Twitter users were quick to post a side-by-side of those pictures.

Mac Jones to the Pats was a lock ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/MvqPPMgTrg — DraftKings (@DraftKings) April 30, 2021

You: "Stop the inevitable Tom Brady/Mac Jones comparisons. It's silly and contrived."



Me: pic.twitter.com/STnSqyfomo — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) April 30, 2021

THE PICK OF DESTINY pic.twitter.com/CDbxNi74uU — Tyler Reed (@ReedTyler21) April 30, 2021

Bill Belichick picking Mac Jones shouldnâ€™t be a surprise pic.twitter.com/v4XCx7fwwC — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) April 30, 2021

Here we go again. Patriots boutta run the league for 20 years again pic.twitter.com/Dz63XZ0zZj — Bobby Boy (@DiggsNBeasley) April 30, 2021

Same energy ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/WytmQnr44u — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) April 30, 2021

Should Jones struggle on the field in New England — whenever he gets his chance to play, that is — we imagine football fans won’t hesitate to rehash the uncomplimentary image.

