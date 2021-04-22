Ex-NFL Exec Explains How Patriots, Bill Belichick Scout Quarterbacks

“‘We will never take a quarterback with a low test score who plays at a poor level of competition and is not capable of leading the team. Those three areas are vital to us when we’re looking for a quarterback. Without mentioning size and speed, the scout must first answer the mental and leadership question completely before you give a high grade. If the quarterback is inaccurate, this will hurt his chances of getting a high grade on our draft board. The ability to throw the ball in the right spot is paramount to the success of the quarterback. Just looking at the test score is not going to answer the problem. Be prepared to face a lot of questioning if you grade a quarterback high with a low test score. The level of comp is a tough call, but it really applies to the quarterback position. It would be difficult for a small-school quarterback to get a good grade unless he played well in the postseason.’

“So, that’s a little bit of the background. Here’s the reminders that we tried to give the scouts before they went in:

“‘The quarterback must be the hardest working player on the team. You’ve got to answer the question: Does he watch tape? Does he watch it alone with the coach? Or does he watch it with the gameplay? How much time does he spend, and how long does he need to get the gameplay? You must attend a game in person to get a feel for the player. The rhythm of the game is critical. Is he thick-skinned, can he handle the pressure of the position positive and negative? How many times does he come back and lead his team to a win? How often does he play with the lead? How often does he play from behind? When do turnover occur? Can he secure the ball? What are his cold-weather ball habits? What is his eye level like during the game? Can he see down the field? Is he quick-minded — not always book smart — we want quick-minded quarterbacks.

“‘Does he change plays at the line of scrimmage or is everything coming off the cardboard box? What was his production in college, and who was his production against? Can he throw touchdown passes, and where on the field do they go? Any touchdown inside the 5 doesn’t count. What is the main coverage he faces each week, and what percentage of completion of those passes does he throw them again? Critical play of the game, who has the ball in his hands?

“‘What is his third-down quarterback rating? Can he make plays on all downs? What was his high school won-loss record? Was he the best athlete in high school? Does he have incredible eye-hand coordination? Could he go play golf or some other sports?’

“Tony Romo, right?

“‘Can he come back and be effective after a big hit? Really critical, got to watch this. What’s his body language like after being hit? How often is he in the facility? How many days a week? Is he a gym rat? What kind of ball — old, new, used, same — does he throw in practice and the game? Quarterbacks have a favorite ball, and that’s scary.’

“So, those are the reminders. That’s what we wanted in Cleveland. Now, you say test score, OK? Well, I think, to me, test score is not always indicative of how smart he is. Joe Montana was a third-round pick probably because he had a 16 test score. His test score wasn’t great. Joe Montana was a smart player. So, you can’t just look at the test score and say this guy is smarter, this guy is dumber.”

The Patriots have not always stuck to these benchmarks, but they’ve come close with the quarterback they’ve drafted. Rohan Davey, Zac Robinson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Danny Etling and Jarrett Stidham didn’t quite hit the height standard, and Tom Brady, Cliff Kingsbury, Robinson and Stidham didn’t meet the weight threshold. Davey, Kevin O’Connell and Jacoby Brissett scored below a 25 on the Wonderlic. Brady, Matt Cassel and Ryan Mallett ran slower than a 4.81-second 40-yard dash.

None of the quarterbacks drafted by the Patriots have met every single standard, but their average height, weight and Wonderlic are in line with what Lombardi described. The Patriots have been willing to take slower quarterbacks, however.