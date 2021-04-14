Ex-NFL GM Projects Cost For Patriots To Acquire No. 10 Pick In Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Mel Kiper Jr. in his latest 2021 NFL mock draft has the Patriots trading up to No. 10 in order to select quarterback Justin Fields.

But what would New England have to give the Dallas Cowboys in order for Jerry Jones and Co. to part ways with such a coveted draft pick?

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum on Wednesday suggested the potential price for the Patriots on top of a first-round pick swap.

“It would be this year’s second-round pick and a two next year,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “What New England’s trying to do now is be proactive because there are three other teams — Chicago, Pittsburgh and Washington — that could be in the mix to go up and get, let’s say, Justin Fields. So, it’s two twos, and if I’m Coach (Bill) Belichick, I don’t get off the phone until a deal’s done.

“While I think two twos is fair and reasonable for Justin Fields, I think another team could overpay to get there because, again, it’s a long ways away but there are not a lot of quarterbacks next year. So, even a team like Washington with Ryan Fitzpatrick or Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh — Justin Fields would be an unbelievable accomplishment for those teams to get him this year. So while two twos looks good on paper today, while the draft’s actually going on, if I’m Coach Belichick I don’t get off the phone without getting a deal done.”

There’s a chance No. 10 is the highest the Patriots will be able to move up in the first round, should New England be looking to jump up the board. The Atlanta Falcons reportedly are open to trading the fourth overall pick, but the cost, as you might imagine, is projected to be quite steep. Teams with picks No. 5 through No. 9, meanwhile, all have clear pressing needs, and it might take an overpay to acquire any one of those selections.

So if Belichick finds himself on the horn with Jones, he probably should heed Tannenbaum’s advice and be aggressive during negotiations.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images