Ex-NFL Player Thought This Robert Kraft Comment Was ‘Ridiculous’

Robert Kraft did not pull many punches in his latest media availability.

The longtime Patriots owner didn’t hide from his disappointment about New England’s poor 2020 season and spoke rather candidly about Tom Brady’s departure. Kraft also did not come to the defense of Bill Belichick as it pertains to arguably the biggest knock against the Patriots head coach.

Kraft noted New England hasn’t drafted well in recent years and that the collection of misses played a part in the Patriots going on a spending spree at the turn of the new league year. Jeff Saturday viewed this remark as a shot at Belichick, who the former NFL center believes has an easy retort at his disposal.

“100 percent a shot. I think Bill needs to walk into Mr. Kraft’s office and lay out their record over the past 10 years and the Super Bowls in ’14, ’16, ’18,” Saturday said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up. “Think about how good this team has been and you’re going to take a shot at how well they’ve drafted. I mean, I think this is a ridiculous comment. If you look at their draft, has it been impressive? How do you describe that? I think the wins are what we’re all going for.

“I don’t really care if we win the draft. I care that we win football games and Super Bowls and the Patriots have continued to do that whatever their draft record looks like as far as what people are talking about. So why Kraft took that shot at Bill, I’m not really sure. I’m not sure if it’s just what’s happening with Tampa Bay and Tampa Tom making a Super Bowl — all those things. But man, if I’m Bill, I’m gonna go ahead and show him like everybody else, ‘Look at the record, man.’ Not a lot to complain about around here.”

Kraft during his media availability Wednesday also acknowledged the Patriots are taking a “different approach” to the draft this year. The new tactics New England are incorporating remains to be seen, but the organization’s free agency splurge suggests the franchise also could be aggressive during the draft.

