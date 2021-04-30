Excellent David Krejci Play Sets Up Taylor Hall’s Fifth Goal With Bruins

This was an all-around great play by the Bruins

Yeah, David Krejci and Taylor Hall are on the same page.

The two players combined for an excellent goal Thursday night to give the Boston Bruins a 4-2 lead in their eventual 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Krejci did most of the work, eluding defenders before setting up Hall for the one-timer.

The goal was the fifth for Hall in a Bruins uniform, and his seventh of the season.

Boston now has won two games in a row and will return to the ice Saturday afternoon when it hosts Buffalo.

