Fernando Tatis Jr. Savagely Trolls Trevor Bauer After Yet Another Homer

It’s Fernando Tatis Jr.’s world and we all (including Trevor Bauer) just are living in it.

The San Diego Padres superstar, whose season recently seemed in jeopardy, homered twice Friday in his team’s 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Tatis stayed hot Saturday night, hitting a leadoff homer off Bauer, whom he savagely trolled while running the bases.

Take a look:

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HAS DONE IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/8y9KMtRqMx — MLB (@MLB) April 25, 2021

Tatis was referencing Bauer’s antics in spring training, when the enigmatic superstar pitched an inning against the Padres with one eye closed. Bauer at the time claimed he simply was having fun, but it’s clear the stunt bothered Tatis and the Padres.