Fernando Tatis Jr. Savagely Trolls Trevor Bauer After Yet Another Homer

It’s Fernando Tatis Jr.’s world and we all (including Trevor Bauer) just are living in it.
The San Diego Padres superstar, whose season recently seemed in jeopardy, homered twice Friday in his team’s 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Tatis stayed hot Saturday night, hitting a leadoff homer off Bauer, whom he savagely trolled while running the bases.
Take a look:
Tatis was referencing Bauer’s antics in spring training, when the enigmatic superstar pitched an inning against the Padres with one eye closed. Bauer at the time claimed he simply was having fun, but it’s clear the stunt bothered Tatis and the Padres.
As for the Dodgers and the Padres, their rivalry suddenly has become the most entertaining in all of baseball. San Diego entered Saturday holding a 3-2 edge over Los Angeles in the season series, but the 14-6 Dodgers sat three games ahead of the 12-10 Padres in the National League West standings. You could argue the Padres talk a bit too much trash for a team that hasn’t won anything, but whatever.
Hopefully these two clubs play meaningful games against each other next fall.
Oh, one more thing. Check out this nugget about Tatis and his father:
Baseball, indeed.