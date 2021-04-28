Speculation has it that if the 49ers go with the more NFL-ready Jones, the Alabama product, they’re more likely to trade ex-Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo. That, as you have certainly heard by now, has led to rumors that Jimmy G could return to New England as soon as this weekend.

If the 49ers opt to draft Trey Lance, though, speculation has it that the North Dakota State signal-caller may need an extra year or so to develop. Could that mean the 49ers don’t actually trade Garoppolo? It’s possible. But it does feel like paying for Garoppolo’s contract after selecting the future of the franchise No. 3 overall would, at the very least, make for an awkward situation in San Fran.

Another aspect to this, however, is that if the 49ers go with Lance, it feels like there is a real chance Jones drops. Sure, there are a lot of options between No. 3 and No. 15, but there hasn’t been as many reports coming out about a number of teams who love with Jones. The same can’t be said about Lance as it feels like Lance being on the board after No. 3 would prompt a lot of interest from others.

No matter which way this plays out, the Patriots are, and in more ways than one, impacted.

Atlanta Falcons: No. 4 overall

It seems the Falcons have delivered the Patriots an early Christmas present, despite the fact its New England who is responsible for, well, you know. Atlanta reportedly is expected to draft generational tight end Kyle Pitts with its No. 4 overall selection. Most notably, it means the Falcons are opting not to draft 35-year-old Matt Ryan’s eventual replacement and thus two quarterbacks would remain past No. 4. Secondly, the reality is the Patriots were never going to get Pitts, especially after just signing two tight ends in free agency.

Of course, it’s important to note the Falcons, who previously were a major question mark with their current quarterback situation, could trade back and allow another a quarterback-needy team to overpay for No. 4. That wouldn’t be ideal for New England, who likely wants Atlanta to stay right where it is and draft the tight end.

Detroit Lions: No. 7 overall

It would be shocking to see either the No. 5 Bengals or No. 6 Dolphins select a quarterback, but the Lions, especially where they’re drafting, should not be seen in the same light. After all, while the Lions traded Matthew Stafford and received Jared Goff, it’s not exactly like the new coaching staff handpicked Goff. And while Goff’s salary is bloated, the fact Detroit may have two talented signal-callers fall to No. 7 could entice first-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Then again, based on Campbell’s off-the-cuff mannerisms, it probably shouldn’t surprise anyone if he flips the script and takes what could very well be the first defensive player off the board. From a Patriots standpoint, that may not be the worst thing.

Carolina Panthers: No. 8 overall

The Panthers have Sam Darnold under contract for one season. The Panthers also just traded veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater essentially meaning they don’t have much tied to the position past 2021. Could a falling Trey Lance prompt the Panthers to jump at his potential? It’s certainly possible.

Then again, seeing as they did trade the Jets for Darnold, the Panthers could opt to go with a talented lineman to help protect him and their offensive weapons. That may be the best option if you’re the Patriots.